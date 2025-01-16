Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Unloaded Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER). In a filing disclosed on January 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Uber Technologies stock on December 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:SQ) on 12/30/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 12/30/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 12/23/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) on 12/23/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) on 12/20/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 12/19/2024.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $67.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 71,940 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,960,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,345 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 24,856 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,299 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Raymond James assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Gottheimer was first elected to the House in 2016. Prior to his election, Gottheimer worked for Microsoft, the Federal Communications Commission, and for the administration of President Bill Clinton (D). Click here for more information about Gottheimer’s career. Gottheimer serves on the House Financial Services Committee, where is a member of three subcommittees. For more on Gottheimer’s committee assignments, click here. Gottheimer became a co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus in February 2017. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

