UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Price

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $112.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE CL traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.19. 1,636,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,830,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $79.69 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.92.

In other news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,283.86. This trade represents a 55.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $912,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 56,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,537,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,626,000 after purchasing an additional 571,131 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

