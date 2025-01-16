UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays cut their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on UiPath in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.44.

PATH stock opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average is $12.78. UiPath has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $27.87.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $616,784.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 856,538 shares in the company, valued at $11,186,386.28. This represents a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 25,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 269,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,944.05. This trade represents a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 654.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 124.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in UiPath by 21,710.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

