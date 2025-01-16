Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP opened at $231.00 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $218.55 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $140.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.22%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.35.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

