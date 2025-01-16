UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.07, RTT News reports. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%.
UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $543.21 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $554.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $563.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62.
UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.72%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UnitedHealth Group
About UnitedHealth Group
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than UnitedHealth Group
- What is a Dividend King?
- Vertex’s Pain Drug: Big Pharma’s Next Major Success?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- D-Wave’s Stock Springs Back in the Quantum Computing Race
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 2 Top ETFs to Profit From the Natural Gas Price Surge
Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.