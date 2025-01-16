UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Shares Unloaded Rep. Rick Larsen

Representative Rick Larsen (D-Washington) recently sold shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). In a filing disclosed on January 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in UnitedHealth Group stock on January 7th.

Representative Rick Larsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) on 1/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) on 1/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 1/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on 1/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) on 1/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) on 1/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) on 1/7/2025.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $543.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $554.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $563.12. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 152.4% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 53 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 132.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $591.00 to $644.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $626.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

About Representative Larsen

Rick Larsen (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2001. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Larsen (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 2nd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on August 6, 2024. Since at least 2011, Larsen has been assigned to the Committee on Armed Services and the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure. Larsen’s first position as an elected official was in 1998 as a member of the Snohomish County Council. Larsen earned his bachelor’s degree from Pacific Lutheran University. After earning his master’s degree in public affairs from the University of Minnesota, Larsen worked as the director of public affairs for the Washington State Dental Association and then as an economic development official with the Port of Everett. He went on to serve on the Snohomish County Council before seeking election to the U.S. House.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.