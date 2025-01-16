US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the December 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ UTEN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,343. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $46.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.08.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1453 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.
The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve.
