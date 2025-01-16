US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTENGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the December 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTEN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,343. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $46.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.08.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1453 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTENFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.26% of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve.

