USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Announces $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%.

USA Compression Partners has a payout ratio of 165.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect USA Compression Partners to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 205.9%.

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

USAC stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $25.48. The company had a trading volume of 285,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,486. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average is $22.90. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.34. USA Compression Partners has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $28.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $239.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.37 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 47.53% and a net margin of 9.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on USAC shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

