USA Financial Formulas Sells 976 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

USA Financial Formulas lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 0.2% of USA Financial Formulas’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Honeywell International by 96.4% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock opened at $219.54 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $189.66 and a one year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $142.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.27.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.93.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

