USA Financial Formulas Takes Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 729.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,238,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,811 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 9,118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,227,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,437 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Agree Realty by 37.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,646,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,693,000 after acquiring an additional 990,362 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,350,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,030,000 after purchasing an additional 534,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at $25,086,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADC. UBS Group upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities cut Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $81.50 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.53.

Agree Realty Stock Down 0.0 %

ADC stock opened at $70.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.35 and a 200-day moving average of $72.35. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.28 and a fifty-two week high of $78.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.61). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $154.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.40%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.