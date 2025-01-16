USA Financial Formulas Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 404,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,191,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 12.1% of USA Financial Formulas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE opened at $192.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.90. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $170.13 and a 1 year high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

