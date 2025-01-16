Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $64.81 and last traded at $64.87, with a volume of 147461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.27.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.61 and its 200-day moving average is $74.59.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDV. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.