Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Increased by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 198,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $25,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4,064.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $129.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.99. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $109.47 and a 1 year high of $135.07.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

