Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 169,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,520,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 34,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,611,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 93 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $623.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $627.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $594.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $473.89 and a 12-month high of $648.66.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.