Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 287,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,366 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 6.0% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $23,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VCIT stock opened at $80.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.80 and a 52 week high of $84.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.76.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
