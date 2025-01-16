Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 723,943 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 463,039 shares.The stock last traded at $67.32 and had previously closed at $67.08.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.47.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.9647 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Breakwater Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 30,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 46,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $768,000. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 31,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

