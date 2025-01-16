Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 723,943 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 463,039 shares.The stock last traded at $67.32 and had previously closed at $67.08.
The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.47.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.9647 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%.
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
