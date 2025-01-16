Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Short Interest Up 63.3% in December

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, an increase of 63.3% from the December 15th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,437,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GDS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.3% during the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 351,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after acquiring an additional 174,955 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 261,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,823,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.11. The company had a trading volume of 632,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,231. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.05. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $72.86 and a 12 month high of $82.63.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

