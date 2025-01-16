Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 511,700 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the December 15th total of 627,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,003,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

VTIP stock opened at $48.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.75. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $49.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 832,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,395,000 after purchasing an additional 232,006 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 142,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 29,541 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

