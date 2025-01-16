Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 511,700 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the December 15th total of 627,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,003,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance
VTIP stock opened at $48.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.75. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $49.41.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Cheap Small-Cap Banks for Dividend Growth Investors
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Defensive Stocks Analysts Are Bullish on to Kick Off the Year
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Vistra Corp: Could 2025 Continue Its Streak of Outperformance?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.