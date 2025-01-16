Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 6.3% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $75,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24,002.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,129 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 655.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,548,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,457 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,073,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,817,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,487,000 after buying an additional 139,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,917,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $202.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.30 and a 200-day moving average of $198.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

