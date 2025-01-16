Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 10.7% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $545.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $547.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $526.21. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $431.81 and a twelve month high of $559.96. The company has a market capitalization of $493.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

