Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRNT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Verint Systems from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday.

Verint Systems stock opened at $25.08 on Thursday. Verint Systems has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $38.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 16,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $446,732.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,601.28. This represents a 18.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $376,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,257.25. This trade represents a 9.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,918,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,792,000 after purchasing an additional 73,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,573,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,864,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 26.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,411,000 after buying an additional 317,804 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,004,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 22.6% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,231,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,199,000 after buying an additional 227,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

