Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Short Interest Down 36.5% in December

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the December 15th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Versus Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Versus Systems Stock Up 5.2 %

About Versus Systems

Shares of VS opened at $2.04 on Thursday. Versus Systems has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71.

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

