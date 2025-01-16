VF (NYSE:VFC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VFC. StockNews.com raised shares of VF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Argus raised VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on VF from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of VF from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VF in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.63.

Get VF alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VF

VF Stock Up 2.0 %

VFC traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.47. 1,731,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,147,476. VF has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $23.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.45.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. VF had a positive return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. VF’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that VF will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,822,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,609,000 after buying an additional 2,589,852 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in VF by 1,365.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 727,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,816,000 after buying an additional 677,519 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in VF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,057,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,281,000 after purchasing an additional 673,979 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of VF by 3,350.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 486,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,562,000 after buying an additional 471,993 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in VF by 127.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 286,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About VF

(Get Free Report)

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.