Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) Short Interest Update

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,900 shares, an increase of 85.5% from the December 15th total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Virax Biolabs Group Stock Performance

Shares of Virax Biolabs Group stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14. Virax Biolabs Group has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Virax Biolabs Group Company Profile

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name.

