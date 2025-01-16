Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund alerts:

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.09. The company had a trading volume of 47,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,735. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $6.99.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.