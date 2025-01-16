Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 293,300 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the December 15th total of 431,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WALD. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Waldencast by 293.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Waldencast during the third quarter worth $58,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in Waldencast in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Waldencast from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on Waldencast in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Waldencast from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.76.

Waldencast Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WALD opened at $3.08 on Thursday. Waldencast has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.43.

Waldencast Company Profile

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

