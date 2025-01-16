Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$257.36 and last traded at C$256.48. Approximately 137,846 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 228,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$253.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Waste Connections from C$255.00 to C$260.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$270.00 price target on Waste Connections and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$237.33.

Waste Connections Stock Up 1.3 %

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of C$66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$256.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$250.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.426 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$260.63, for a total value of C$260,625.00. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections is the third- largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and recycling services in the North America, operating 91 active landfills (12 are E&P waste landfills), 132 transfer stations, and 68 recycling operations. The firm serves residential, commercial, industrial, and energy end markets.

