Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$257.36 and last traded at C$256.48. Approximately 137,846 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 228,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$253.14.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Waste Connections from C$255.00 to C$260.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$270.00 price target on Waste Connections and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$237.33.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Connections
Waste Connections Stock Up 1.3 %
Waste Connections Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.426 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$260.63, for a total value of C$260,625.00. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections is the third- largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and recycling services in the North America, operating 91 active landfills (12 are E&P waste landfills), 132 transfer stations, and 68 recycling operations. The firm serves residential, commercial, industrial, and energy end markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Waste Connections
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.