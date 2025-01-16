Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 465.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,585,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17,050.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,574,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,112 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,453,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 834.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,172,000 after purchasing an additional 826,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,716,000 after buying an additional 523,467 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $87.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $78.27 and a 1-year high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

