Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning,RTT News reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IMNM. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Immunome from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on Immunome in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Shares of IMNM opened at $10.11 on Monday. Immunome has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $30.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96.

In other Immunome news, insider Robert Lechleider acquired 15,805 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,831.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,831.40. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Philip Tsai purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $198,030.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,030. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 102,862 shares of company stock worth $978,045 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Immunome by 6.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Immunome by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Immunome by 125.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 59,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Immunome by 13.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,657,000 after purchasing an additional 144,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Immunome during the third quarter valued at about $363,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

