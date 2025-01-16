Wedbush Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $48.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RARE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $40.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.58. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $60.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $139.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.28 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 106.93% and a negative return on equity of 187.12%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.23) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 8,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $413,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,195,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,785,600. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,011,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,301,000 after acquiring an additional 769,884 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 103.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,850,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,065,000 after buying an additional 942,529 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.5% in the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,576,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,553,000 after buying an additional 109,567 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,296,000 after buying an additional 65,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,133,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,570,000 after buying an additional 164,110 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

