Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives $37.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 43.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WERN opened at $36.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.50. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $745.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

