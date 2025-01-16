West Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 180 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $224.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.02. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $187.52 and a twelve month high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

