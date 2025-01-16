West Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 141.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,734.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,070.4% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.41 and its 200 day moving average is $79.52. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.58 and a one year high of $84.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.