West Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

West Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.4% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $269.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.68. The company has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $224.86 and a twelve month high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

