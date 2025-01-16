West Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 927,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up 4.5% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $23,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,207.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $25.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.19. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

