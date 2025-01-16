Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Shares Down 10.5% – What’s Next?

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 415,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 175,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Westhaven Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14.

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.