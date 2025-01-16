Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Upgraded by Cibc World Mkts to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cibc World Mkts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

WY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE WY opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.73. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4,884.2% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 140.3% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 172.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

