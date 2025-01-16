What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for LYV FY2024 Earnings?

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Live Nation Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LYV. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $133.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $141.18. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 77.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,940,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,053,000 after buying an additional 1,415,173 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.6% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,543,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,000 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,094,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $102,762,000. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,694,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,663,000 after purchasing an additional 855,197 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

