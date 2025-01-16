William K. Bacic Acquires 624 Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Stock

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) insider William K. Bacic bought 624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $10,021.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,021.44. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Trading Up 1.2 %

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock opened at $16.47 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $15.39 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.27.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a $0.1235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPF. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 141,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 2,654.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 22,426 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.