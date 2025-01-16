William K. Bacic Acquires 624 Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Stock

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) insider William K. Bacic bought 624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $10,021.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,021.44. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Trading Up 1.2 %
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock opened at $16.47 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $15.39 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.27.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a $0.1235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
