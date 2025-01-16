Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Trading 6.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) traded up 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $220.00 and last traded at $219.12. 32,485 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 35,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WLFC

Willis Lease Finance Price Performance

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Willis Lease Finance’s payout ratio is 7.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rae Ann Mckeating sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $97,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,280. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total transaction of $4,066,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 81,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,501,452.84. This represents a 19.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,164,310. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Willis Lease Finance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.