WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 643,910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 509,306 shares.The stock last traded at $107.18 and had previously closed at $108.00.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,857,000 after purchasing an additional 28,709 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 26.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 238,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,926,000 after buying an additional 49,690 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 209,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,678,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 171,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,912,000 after acquiring an additional 15,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 9,982.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 117,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,440,000 after acquiring an additional 116,196 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

