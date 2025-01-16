World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 363,300 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 422,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.1 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

World Acceptance Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $119.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.44. World Acceptance has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $149.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.17. The company has a quick ratio of 19.53, a current ratio of 19.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Insider Activity

In other World Acceptance news, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $62,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,591. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Acceptance

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 49.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 282.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in World Acceptance by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens initiated coverage on World Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

