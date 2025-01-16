XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.81, but opened at $12.88. XPeng shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 2,916,721 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on XPeng from $14.60 to $13.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. China Renaissance upgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on XPeng from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $8.80 price objective (up previously from $8.20) on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the second quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in XPeng by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,421,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,369,000 after buying an additional 872,160 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in XPeng in the 2nd quarter worth $2,199,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of XPeng by 15.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 20,310 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 135.1% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 82,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 47,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

