Zacks Research Has Bullish Estimate for VZ FY2026 Earnings

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the cell phone carrier will earn $4.78 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.74. The consensus estimate for Verizon Communications’ current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share.
Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.
Read Our Latest Research Report on VZ
Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.3 %
VZ opened at $38.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $160.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average is $41.76. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $45.36.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,273,082 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,548,163,000 after buying an additional 5,936,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,824,245 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,289,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,241 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,357,031 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,581,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,887 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,074,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,305,727,000 after acquiring an additional 565,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 18,161,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $815,636,000 after acquiring an additional 502,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.
Verizon Communications Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 116.81%.
About Verizon Communications
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Verizon Communications
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- D-Wave’s Stock Springs Back in the Quantum Computing Race
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 2 Top ETFs to Profit From the Natural Gas Price Surge
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Penny Stock BranchOut Food: Why It Won’t Stay Cheap for Long
Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.