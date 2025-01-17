11,180 Shares in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Purchased by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,637,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,909,000 after buying an additional 182,816 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 28.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,017,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,429,000 after purchasing an additional 880,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,226,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,221,000 after buying an additional 973,410 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,141,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,613,000 after acquiring an additional 46,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5,727,072.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,889,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,934 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GLDM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.78. 415,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,788. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day moving average is $51.05.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.