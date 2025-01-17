1,832,007 Shares in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,832,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,308,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 451.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 136.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 1,108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $51.22.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $151.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.84 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 28.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TXG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

