21,773 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Acquired by Central Valley Advisors LLC

Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 39,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $967,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 739,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 66,871 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCT opened at $18.35 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.52.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0707 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

