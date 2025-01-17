31,000 Shares in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Acquired by Tallon Kerry Patrick

Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 31,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 14.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.3% during the third quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 47,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 505,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 3.2 %

AQN stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Announces Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 39.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $573.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -20.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AQN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

