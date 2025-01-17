4,040 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Purchased by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,972,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 74.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 955,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,836,000 after buying an additional 408,105 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,600,000 after buying an additional 383,557 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12,086.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 370,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,460,000 after buying an additional 367,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 530.9% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 402,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,242,000 after acquiring an additional 338,472 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $10,090,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,114,495.01. The trade was a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total transaction of $863,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,332,552.04. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,186,128. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.6 %

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $165.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.463 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 19.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APO

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.