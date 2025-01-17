51,348 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Purchased by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 51,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,488,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,582,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,279,788,000 after purchasing an additional 316,404 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,306,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,639,725,000 after buying an additional 215,782 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,905,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,484,893,000 after acquiring an additional 165,490 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Stryker by 2.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,323,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $790,554,000 after acquiring an additional 66,482 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $762,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,879,954.90. The trade was a 36.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYK. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Stryker from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.80.

Stryker Trading Up 3.4 %

SYK opened at $381.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $307.23 and a one year high of $398.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $375.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.32.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.01%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

